Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $71.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.42.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.