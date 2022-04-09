Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $71.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.42.
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
