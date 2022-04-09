Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Cactus posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WHD traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 314,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

