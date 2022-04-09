Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cactus by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 853,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 216,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

