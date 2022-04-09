Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 15,660 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Forterra worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 235.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 10.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $24.00 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Forterra ( NASDAQ:FRTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.