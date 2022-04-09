Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in NiSource by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:NI opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

