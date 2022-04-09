Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.26 million, a P/E ratio of -96.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $2,994,762. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

