Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

PEG stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

