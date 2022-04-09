Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Separately, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $2,513,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGIIU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

