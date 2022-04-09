Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.
Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.
Shares of NASDAQ INTEU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.
