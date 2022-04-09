Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,825 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 9.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

