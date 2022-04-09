Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

TOACU stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.