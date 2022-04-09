Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $22.47 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

