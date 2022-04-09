Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

