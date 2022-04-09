Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.65

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.65 ($18.30) and traded as high as €19.50 ($21.42). Carrefour shares last traded at €19.40 ($21.31), with a volume of 3,232,926 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.33) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.65.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.