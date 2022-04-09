Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $430.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carvana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $107.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a twelve month low of $97.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $273,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Carvana by 12.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Carvana by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

