Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

