Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.49. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 1,513 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 25.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

