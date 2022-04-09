Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

CNTY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.