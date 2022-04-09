Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.56.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

