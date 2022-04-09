Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CQP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.