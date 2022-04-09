Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.15

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 286.15 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.07). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 264,949 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The company has a market cap of £430.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

