Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of IYM opened at $148.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.50. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $121.75 and a one year high of $152.22.

