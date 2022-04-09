Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DMG Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,989,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

