Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $59.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.