Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $44.24

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.24, but opened at $42.00. Chewy shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 13,334 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
