Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $44.24

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.24, but opened at $42.00. Chewy shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 13,334 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

