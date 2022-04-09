Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $217.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

