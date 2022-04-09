Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 130,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

