Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.53 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,158,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 225,614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

