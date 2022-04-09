Clarkson (LON:CKN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,655 ($47.93) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,089.29 ($53.63).

CKN opened at GBX 3,495 ($45.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,428.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,663.20. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 57 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

