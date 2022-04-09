Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Lifted by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBSH stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 500,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,534. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

