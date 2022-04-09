Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.46.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE CAG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,036,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
