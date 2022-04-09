Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

