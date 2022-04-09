Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme Purchases 1,986 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $21,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,727.32.

On Monday, March 7th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 36,677 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $406,747.93.

On Friday, March 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 24,200 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $274,428.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,253.82.

On Thursday, February 17th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,916.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,247,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

