ContentBox Price Hits $0.0003 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $443,399.79 and $120.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011398 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00238560 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

