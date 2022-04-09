Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Shares of CLR opened at $63.08 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

