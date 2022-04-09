ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Stock Price Up 2%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.56). Approximately 214,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 169,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.51).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 3.39 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.23. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.90%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

