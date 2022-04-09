Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.55

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.55 and traded as low as $7.23. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 361,281 shares changing hands.

CPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.35 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,650 shares of company stock valued at $609,174 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPS. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

