Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Copart by 1,364.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 834,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.64. 1,243,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,205. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

