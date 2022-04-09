Cortland Associates Inc. MO Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.