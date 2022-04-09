Coupang’s (CPNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE CPNG opened at $17.79 on Friday. Coupang has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Coupang by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coupang by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614,268 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

