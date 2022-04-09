Covalent Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $87.27 million and $2.09 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.15 or 0.07592657 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,464.82 or 0.99908702 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

