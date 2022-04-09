CPChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $239,093.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $239,093.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

