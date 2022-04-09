Credit Suisse Group Raises Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target to CHF 414

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.55.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $32.70 on Friday. Sika has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

