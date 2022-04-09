Critical Review: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boxed and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stitch Fix 2 15 1 0 1.94

Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $16.94, suggesting a potential upside of 68.77%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -13.63% Stitch Fix -1.37% -6.58% -3.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Stitch Fix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 3.86 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $2.10 billion 0.52 -$8.88 million ($0.29) -34.62

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Boxed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

