CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

