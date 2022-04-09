Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $24.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 871,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

