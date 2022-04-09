Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 191,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.35 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

