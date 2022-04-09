Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 11,836 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

