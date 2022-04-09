Cwm LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI opened at $198.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

