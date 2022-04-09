Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $520.67 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.53 and a twelve month high of $526.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

